Pareteum Corp (TEUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) will announce $13.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pareteum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the highest is $13.74 million. Pareteum reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full year sales of $31.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.32 million to $31.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $73.94 million to $82.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 67.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%.

Dawson James reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

NASDAQ TEUM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,690. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.31.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

