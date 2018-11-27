Parkwood LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,604 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cree by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 16,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,496. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $408.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

