Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of PEGI stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Pattern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

