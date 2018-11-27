Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY19 guidance at $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.01. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PDCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

