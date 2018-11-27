Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Cut by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.4% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Paypal by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $188,287,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Paypal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 6.1% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 87,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,306.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 407,213 shares of company stock worth $34,392,948. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

