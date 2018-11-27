PCSB Financial (PCSB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PCSB Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $367.16 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.84. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In related news, VP Scott Nogles acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $28,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in PCSB Financial by 2,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

