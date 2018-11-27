PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,309 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $104,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $194,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,539,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,064. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 620.13. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/peak6-investments-llc-acquires-shares-of-19309-sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-sail.html.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.