PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Position in American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 48,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $16,241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 751,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 680,600 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $6,755,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $2,683,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Brust bought 4,240 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,834 shares in the company, valued at $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 1,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,397. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $720.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.14.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

