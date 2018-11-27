People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $181,162,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,333,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,954,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 267,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

JPM stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $97.93 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

