Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $13.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.69 billion and the highest is $13.77 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $13.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $53.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.36 billion to $53.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $54.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 320,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,500,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,250,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

