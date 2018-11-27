Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165,360 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $286,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 110.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,263,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,377 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $110,291,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Huber Capital Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-huber-capital-management-llc.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.