PG&E Co. (PCG) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,742,303 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.17% of PG&E worth $41,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 35,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

PCG opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

