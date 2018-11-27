Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834,973 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 619,494 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of eBay worth $159,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 335,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,061. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

