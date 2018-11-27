Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760,972 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $180,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 173.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 126,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.39.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,714. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

