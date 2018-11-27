Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 189,355 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189,355 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.59% of PPL worth $124,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in PPL by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. BP PLC grew its holdings in PPL by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 89,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,567. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

