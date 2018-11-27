Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Western Union by 37.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 62,702 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in The Western Union by 15.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in The Western Union by 16.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Sheri Rhodes sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $41,368.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $258,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-has-258000-holdings-in-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.