Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,745,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,927,000 after buying an additional 926,316 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after buying an additional 575,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,484.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 429,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-2-60-million-holdings-in-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.