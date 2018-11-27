Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.70 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 20.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NUE opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.
Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.