Pioneer Coin Trading Down 25.1% This Week (PCOIN)

Pioneer Coin (CURRENCY:PCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Pioneer Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,593.00 and $57.00 worth of Pioneer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pioneer Coin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pioneer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pioneer Coin Profile

Pioneer Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. Pioneer Coin’s total supply is 3,867,550 coins and its circulating supply is 2,972,117 coins. Pioneer Coin’s official Twitter account is @pioneer_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pioneer Coin is pioneercoin.com.

Pioneer Coin Coin Trading

Pioneer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pioneer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pioneer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pioneer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

