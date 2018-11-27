Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 1,710 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

