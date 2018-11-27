Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Plains GP worth $14,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.62%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 25,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

