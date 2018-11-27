Plantronics (PLT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.59

Media headlines about Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Plantronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Plantronics’ analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:PLT traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,785. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $483.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,960.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,820 shares of company stock valued at $286,736. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

