PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,021,000 after buying an additional 2,200,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,664,000 after buying an additional 273,090 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,417,000 after buying an additional 201,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 13.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,214,000 after purchasing an additional 207,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.26.

WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (MCK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-cuts-stake-in-mckesson-co-mck.html.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.