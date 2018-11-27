PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,107 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.93.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

