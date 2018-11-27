PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,964 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $22,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 9.0% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 495,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Amerisafe stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $145,730.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,657.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,714 shares of company stock valued at $301,068 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-sells-13964-shares-of-amerisafe-inc-amsf.html.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.