PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura reduced their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $116.55 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $1,131,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.