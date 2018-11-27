Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,741,008 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the October 31st total of 1,482,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,072,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polymet Mining stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Polymet Mining worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 187,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,677. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/polymet-mining-corp-plm-short-interest-up-17-5-in-november.html.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.