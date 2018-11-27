Pope Resources (POPE) VP Kevin Bates Buys 200 Shares

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) VP Kevin Bates acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pope Resources alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Kevin Bates acquired 200 shares of Pope Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.18 per share, with a total value of $14,036.00.

NASDAQ POPE opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.07. Pope Resources has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Pope Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POPE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pope Resources in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pope Resources by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pope Resources by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Pope Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pope Resources by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pope Resources (POPE) VP Kevin Bates Buys 200 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/pope-resources-pope-vp-kevin-bates-buys-200-shares.html.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. The Fee Timber segment is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from 206,000 timberland acres that it owns or manages as tree farms to domestic manufacturers and export brokers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.