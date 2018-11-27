Post Holdings Inc (POST) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NYSE POST opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Post has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,573,000 after buying an additional 149,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Post by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 112,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Post by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,614,000.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.