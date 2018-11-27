Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Praxair by 389.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Praxair in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxair by 439.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Praxair by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Praxair in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.82.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

