Precision Drilling’s (PDS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Sunday.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.90 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 220,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,387,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 58,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

