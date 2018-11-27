Premier (PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Leerink Swann set a $55.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.19.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.99 on Friday. Premier has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Premier had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,362.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $101,103.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,252 shares in the company, valued at $722,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,656 shares of company stock worth $531,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Premier by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

