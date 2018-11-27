Private Advisor Group LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 331.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/private-advisor-group-llc-has-366000-holdings-in-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp.html.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.