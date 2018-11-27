Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $407,000 Position in WestRock Co (WRK)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 52,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

