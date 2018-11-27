Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director Nicholas John Swenson Sells 39,130 Shares

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 39,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $553,689.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Nicholas John Swenson sold 18,797 shares of Pro-Dex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $264,097.85.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 million and a PE ratio of 26.04. Pro-Dex Inc has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

