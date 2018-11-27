Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 9,691 Shares

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 9,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $140,228.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PDEX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a PE ratio of 26.04. Pro-Dex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.44.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
