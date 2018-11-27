Procter & Gamble (PG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.58

News stories about Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Procter & Gamble earned a coverage optimism score of 1.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,432 shares of company stock valued at $46,189,885. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

