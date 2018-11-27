Progress Software (PRGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.88. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 189.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

