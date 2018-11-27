ProShares Short High Yield (SJB) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,157 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for 3.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned 0.11% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 19.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 83.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter worth $1,982,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter worth $2,310,000.

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

