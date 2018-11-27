ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Shares Gap Down to $44.28

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $44.28. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 138140 shares.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 909.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $2,484,000.
ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
