Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 544.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $264.72 and a 12-month high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

