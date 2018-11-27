Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,292 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 1.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 247,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.89 and a one year high of $237.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,292 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/provident-investment-management-inc-sells-5292-shares-of-factset-research-systems-inc-fds.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.