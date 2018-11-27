Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $22,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.3645 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

