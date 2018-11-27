Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

NFX opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newfield Exploration Co. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

