Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,793 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,810,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $885,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,579,671.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,207 shares of company stock worth $33,920,367. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Green Dot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.95 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,793 Shares of Green Dot Co. (GDOT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/prudential-financial-inc-sells-20793-shares-of-green-dot-co-gdot.html.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.