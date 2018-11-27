PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (PUTKY) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

Macquarie cut shares of PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

PUTKY stock opened at $47.63 on Monday.

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and Komatsu Forest names to cover works in mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sector, as well as for material handling and transportation; and offers services in the areas of field consultation, optimum fleet recommendation, machine inspection program, heavy equipment monitoring program, remanufacturing and reconditioning, and training for mechanic and operator.

