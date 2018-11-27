Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $227,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 148.6% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,048.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $980.64 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,267 shares of company stock valued at $99,725,538. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

