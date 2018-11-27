PutinCoin Market Cap Tops $87,802.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $87,802.00 and $312.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008727 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00025004 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00222754 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00001063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 591,685,673 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.