Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 187 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Booking by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,218,000 after purchasing an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Booking by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,931 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $335,358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,458,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Booking by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,562,000 after buying an additional 119,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $1,805.86. 57,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,690.34 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,159.87.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

