Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,939,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,348. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

